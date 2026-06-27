Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,184 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 10.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Article Title

Amazon Web Services raised prices on certain AI GPU and capacity-block offerings, which suggests strong demand and improved pricing power for its cloud business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Article Title

Amazon said it will invest an additional $13 billion in India through 2030 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, reinforcing long-term growth ambitions in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Article Title

Prime Day appears to be generating strong demand, with reports pointing to record sales expectations and early momentum from AI-driven shopping activity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views, including Wells Fargo and BMO Capital, signaling continued confidence in Amazon’s cloud, advertising, and AI-driven earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Media coverage also highlighted Amazon as a stock that hedge funds and prominent investors continue to own heavily, but these are not immediate fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Article Title

Some articles pointed to ongoing concerns about Amazon’s heavy capex, insider selling, and the stock breaking below key technical levels, which may be limiting gains. Negative Sentiment: Separately, EU regulators said Amazon’s cloud business may face stricter competition rules, adding a potential overhang for AWS. Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $255.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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