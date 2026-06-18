Armistice Capital LLC Buys 54,141 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,421 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Nebius Group worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,756,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 1,095.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock worth $169,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $280.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $297.93.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501 over the last 90 days.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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