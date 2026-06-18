Armistice Capital LLC Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 399.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,709 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 315,616 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE NKE opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKE

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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