Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,823 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 88,309 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Armstrong World Industries worth $31,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AWI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,433,000 after buying an additional 1,272,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,716,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33,007.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $90,410,000 after buying an additional 471,675 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 891,336 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,775,000 after acquiring an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company's stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $174.63 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Armstrong World Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Armstrong World Industries wasn't on the list.

While Armstrong World Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here