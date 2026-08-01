Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 661.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,220 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,202 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,239 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 447,456 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,252 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the sale, the director owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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