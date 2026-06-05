Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $2.38 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.4% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.18 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

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Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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