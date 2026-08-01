Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 128,811 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,387 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of TriMas worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TriMas by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,375,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,601,022.86. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded TriMas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriMas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

Key Stories Impacting TriMas

Here are the key news stories impacting TriMas this week:

Positive Sentiment: TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The earnings beat likely supported the stock’s upward move. TriMas Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

TriMas reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.52, exceeding the $0.49 analyst consensus. The earnings beat likely supported the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.60-$1.70, versus its previous outlook and roughly in line with the $1.67 analyst consensus. Management maintained its 3%-6% sales-growth target, signaling continued confidence in profitability and demand trends. TriMas Raises 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.60-$1.70, versus its previous outlook and roughly in line with the $1.67 analyst consensus. Management maintained its 3%-6% sales-growth target, signaling continued confidence in profitability and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarterly performance, outlook and operating priorities, helping investors assess the company’s recovery and margin trajectory. TriMas 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarterly performance, outlook and operating priorities, helping investors assess the company’s recovery and margin trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: TriMas issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million. The range encompasses current expectations, but its midpoint is modestly below the roughly $679.3 million consensus estimate. TriMas Earnings and Guidance Details

TriMas issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $665.1 million-$684.5 million. The range encompasses current expectations, but its midpoint is modestly below the roughly $679.3 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $174.6 million, below the $178.4 million consensus and down 36.5% from the prior-year period. EPS also declined from $0.61 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was achieved despite ongoing top-line pressure. TriMas Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TriMas Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TRS stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. TriMas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 104.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. TriMas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TriMas Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. TriMas's payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TriMas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriMas wasn't on the list.

While TriMas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here