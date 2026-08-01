Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 17,075 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 213.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,059 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,691 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,853 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $512.83 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $477.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.64. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here