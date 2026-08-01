Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 340,088 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) by 110.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,739 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.77% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GLUE alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 88.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In related news, insider Filip Janku sold 5,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $132,471.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,994. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Townson sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $139,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,466.95. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,581. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $16.52 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 302.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monte Rosa Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monte Rosa Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here