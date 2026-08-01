Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 86,917 Shares of The York Water Company $YORW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW - Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,730 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.02% of York Water worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in York Water by 589.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 86.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company's stock.

York Water Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of YORW opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. York Water's payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on York Water

York Water Company Profile

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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