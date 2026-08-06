Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 686,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.40% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 944,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 617,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 92,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,804,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.50.

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Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.29. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.The firm had revenue of $128.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.02%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust NYSE: BDN is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine's portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

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