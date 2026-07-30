Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) by 125.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,582 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 178,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Aura Minerals worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUGO. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

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Aura Minerals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AUGO opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $4,544,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa bought 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 437,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,432,836.75. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,450,738.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AUGO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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