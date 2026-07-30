Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,669 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 303,077 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,297 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,594 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 177.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,889 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company's stock.

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Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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