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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 160,755 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Silgan logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital nearly doubled its Silgan Holdings stake in the first quarter, purchasing 160,755 additional shares for a total of 328,186 shares valued at approximately $12.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 70.25% of SLGN.
  • Silgan reported quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, exceeding estimates by $0.02, while revenue rose 6.8% year over year to $1.64 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.73 to $3.93.
  • Silgan pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21, equivalent to an annualized yield of about 2.1%. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $53.30, compared with a recent share price of $40.06.
  • Interested in Silgan? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Silgan worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth $263,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silgan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Silgan by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Silgan Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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