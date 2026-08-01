Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 301,661 Shares of Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) by 1,139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,139 shares of the coal producer's stock after purchasing an additional 301,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Peabody Energy worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,468 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,551 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,233,585 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $205,429,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price-target report

Benchmark maintained a rating while lowering its price target from $40 to $36, still implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Peabody dividend and stock information

Peabody declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12. The dividend provides some income support, although the indicated yield is modest. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a Neutral rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. B. Riley analyst price-target report

B. Riley lowered its price target from $30 to $29 and retained a rating, signaling that analysts continue to see value but have reduced expectations. Negative Sentiment: Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of -$0.74 , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Peabody second-quarter earnings report

Peabody reported second-quarter EPS of , missing the consensus estimate of -$0.31, while revenue of approximately $1.0 billion was below the $1.02 billion forecast. The company also issued lower metallurgical coal volume expectations, intensifying concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action and investigations alleging that Peabody misled investors about the operational status and production capabilities of its Centurion underground metallurgical coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, financial and reputational risks. Investors who purchased shares during the October 14, 2024–May 4, 2026 class period face an August 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Hagens Berman Peabody investigation

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Further Reading

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