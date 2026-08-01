Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 60,420 Shares of National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 407.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,257 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of National HealthCare worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Piercey purchased 949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.26 per share, with a total value of $174,862.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,862.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NHC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National HealthCare to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National HealthCare to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National HealthCare has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NHC

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. National HealthCare Corporation has a 52-week low of $94.04 and a 52-week high of $232.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.63.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.82 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare's previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. National HealthCare's payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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