Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Ategrity Specialty $ASIC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Ategrity Specialty at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ategrity Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ategrity Specialty by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Ategrity Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ategrity Specialty by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,469 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ategrity Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ategrity Specialty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ategrity Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Ategrity Specialty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ategrity Specialty from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ategrity Specialty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ategrity Specialty

Ategrity Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIC opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Ategrity Specialty has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.68.

Ategrity Specialty (NYSE:ASIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Ategrity Specialty had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 21.06%.The firm had revenue of $129.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ategrity Specialty will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ategrity Specialty Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing specialty insurance company dedicated to providing excess and surplus (“E&S”) products to small to medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. We have built a proprietary underwriting platform that combines sophisticated data analytics with automated and streamlined processes to efficiently serve our clients and deliver long-term value to our stockholders. The SMB market is characterized by large volumes of small-sized policies, and we believe our competitive edge lies in our ability to offer consistent, high-speed, and low-touch interactions that our distribution partners value.

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