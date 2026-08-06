Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Upstream Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 557,063 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the second quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Upstream Bio by 83.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

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Upstream Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ UPB opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,718.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Upstream Bio from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio Profile

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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