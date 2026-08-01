Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 351,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,671,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after buying an additional 1,881,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,853,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of REXR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is currently -96.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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