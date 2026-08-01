Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,147,086 Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,147,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $11,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,321.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

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Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $23.47.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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