Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 769,008 Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 769,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $11,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.07% of Lsb Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Lsb Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 308,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 187,108 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lsb Industries by 14.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lsb Industries from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.67.

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Lsb Industries Stock Down 1.6%

LXU stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.45 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lsb Industries

In other Lsb Industries news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 202,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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