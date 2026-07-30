Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Calix, Inc $CALX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,150 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 726,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of Calix worth $27,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Calix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,813 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Calix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Calix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.23. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.86.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $2,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,569,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,804,605.60. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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