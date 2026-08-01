Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. $DCBO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO - Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,587 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.42% of Docebo worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Docebo by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,426 shares of the company's stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Docebo by 467.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 130,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Docebo by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 211.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on Docebo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Docebo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.08.

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Docebo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $20.67 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Docebo Profile

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

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