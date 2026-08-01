Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.36 Million Stake in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,788 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Blue Bird worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,016 shares of the company's stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 100.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,113 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 98.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,666 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 28.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,118,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $86.00 target price on Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $83.39.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

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