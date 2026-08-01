Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,635 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 559,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Huntsman worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntsman alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $106,878,000 after buying an additional 2,772,563 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,841,510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 2,348,598 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,953,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 4,003.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Key Huntsman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Huntsman’s second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion consensus estimate. Revenue rose across all major segments, led by Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials and Performance Products. Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Huntsman’s second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding the $1.60 billion consensus estimate. Revenue rose across all major segments, led by Polyurethanes, Advanced Materials and Performance Products. Positive Sentiment: The net loss narrowed sharply to $6 million from $158 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA reached $120 million. The improvement suggests operating conditions are recovering despite continued pressure on profitability. Huntsman Q2 Revenue and Net Loss

The net loss narrowed sharply to $6 million from $158 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA reached $120 million. The improvement suggests operating conditions are recovering despite continued pressure on profitability. Positive Sentiment: The board declared another $0.0875-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The ongoing payout may support income-oriented investors, although it is relatively modest compared with the company’s earnings challenges. Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2026 Common Dividend

The board declared another $0.0875-per-share quarterly dividend, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The ongoing payout may support income-oriented investors, although it is relatively modest compared with the company’s earnings challenges. Neutral Sentiment: Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin remains in progress, with a shareholder vote scheduled for August 25, 2026. The transaction could create longer-term strategic benefits, but approval and integration remain important execution risks. Huntsman Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Huntsman said its planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin remains in progress, with a shareholder vote scheduled for August 25, 2026. The transaction could create longer-term strategic benefits, but approval and integration remain important execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were approximately breakeven, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.06 per share. The company also used $90 million of free cash flow and reported $60 million of operating cash outflow, reinforcing concerns about near-term cash generation. Huntsman Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Down 18.7%

Shares of HUN stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.Huntsman's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Huntsman's payout ratio is presently -33.65%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntsman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntsman wasn't on the list.

While Huntsman currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here