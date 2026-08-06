Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 38,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Pool were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool Corporation’s most recent quarterly results provide supportive fundamental context: earnings per share exceeded consensus expectations, revenue increased year over year, and management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96. This may be helping investor sentiment as the stock trades well above its 52-week low.

Pool Corporation’s most recent quarterly results provide supportive fundamental context: earnings per share exceeded consensus expectations, revenue increased year over year, and management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96. This may be helping investor sentiment as the stock trades well above its 52-week low. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced participation in several third-quarter 2026 investor conferences. The events could improve visibility with institutional investors, but Pool provided no new financial targets, strategic updates, or catalysts in the announcement. Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

The company announced participation in several third-quarter 2026 investor conferences. The events could improve visibility with institutional investors, but Pool provided no new financial targets, strategic updates, or catalysts in the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the other headlines referencing a “pool” concern Washington’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, political disputes involving Jeanine Pirro and President Trump, celebrity coverage, or unrelated pool products. These stories have no apparent connection to Pool Corporation or its swimming-pool distribution business.

Pool Stock Up 1.6%

POOL opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average is $212.79. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.68 and a fifty-two week high of $336.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Pool's payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $235.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $280.00 to $227.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Whalen purchased 525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,701,771.84. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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