Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $22.30 Million Stock Holdings in NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI - Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,088 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 486,846 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.82% of NPK International worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPKI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NPK International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NPK International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,354 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NPK International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NPK International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NPK International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company's stock.

NPK International Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of NYSE NPKI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.22. NPK International Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. NPK International had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $81.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NPK International

In other NPK International news, CEO Matthew Lanigan sold 167,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $2,415,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,306.57. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Lori Briggs sold 10,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $152,302.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 255,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,044.20. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,117. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPKI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered NPK International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NPKI

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International, Inc NYSE: NPKI is a specialty chemical distributor supplying a broad range of industrial and performance materials across diverse end-markets. Its product portfolio includes acetic acid and derivatives, alcohols, ketones, esters, glycol ethers, glycols, specialty solvents, select inorganic chemicals and crop-protection intermediates. These materials serve industries such as coatings, adhesives and sealants, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and water treatment.

The company places a strong emphasis on supply-chain security and technical service, maintaining warehousing, logistics support and laboratory capabilities at its regional distribution centers.

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