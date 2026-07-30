Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $26.82 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 101,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Crown worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,086,000 after acquiring an additional 670,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Crown by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $198,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $121.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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