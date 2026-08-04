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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.20 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
White Mountains Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital increased its White Mountains Insurance Group position by 135.9% in the first quarter, holding 1,913 shares valued at approximately $4.20 million. Institutional investors collectively own 88.65% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to “hold,” Wall Street Zen lowered it to “sell,” and MarketBeat lists an average rating of “Hold.”
  • White Mountains shares opened at $2,101.14, near their 50-day average, while the company’s latest quarterly EPS loss of $12.59 missed estimates by $8.59 despite revenue slightly exceeding expectations.
  • Interested in White Mountains Insurance Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 135.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,241 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $102,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 43,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,578,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,879,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, White Mountains Insurance Group has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $2,101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.29. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,648.00 and a 1 year high of $2,333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $2,102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,148.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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