Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $82.01 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 123.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,926 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 208,824 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.04% of FactSet Research Systems worth $82,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $254.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $233.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $424.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

More FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet said Curi adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. FactSet (FDS) Expands Insurance Reach As Curi Adopts Its Portfolio Analytics Suite

FactSet said adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including , , and , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both EPS and revenue , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient.

The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both and , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ estimate changes for individual quarters were mixed, with some near-term revisions slightly lower and others higher, so the impact is more incremental than transformative.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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