Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $11 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,217 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $10,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

CHRW stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $210.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.09%.

More C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Reuters earnings report

CHRW reported adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share versus the $1.53 consensus, while revenue rose 19.3% year over year to $4.93 billion, well above estimates of $4.35 billion. Profit increased to $186.8 million from $152.5 million a year earlier, helped by improved pricing, market-share gains and productivity benefits from Lean and AI initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Pricing and operating improvements support profitability. Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted stronger pricing and the company’s ability to grow faster than the broader market, partially offsetting softer freight conditions and weaker cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending is expected to remain modest. CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Capex and legal update

CHRW forecasts 2026 capital expenditures of $65 million to $75 million. The company also continues to face a legal appeal process, creating an additional uncertainty investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of slower industry volume growth. This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Industry volume warning

This guidance raises concerns that freight demand may weaken, potentially limiting future revenue and earnings growth even if pricing remains favorable. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimates and valuation concerns are weighing on sentiment. TD Cowen and Robert W. Baird lowered their expectations, while Stephens reduced its price target to $215 despite maintaining an overweight rating. A separate valuation review characterized CHRW as still overvalued, and a comparison with TFI International may make value investors question CHRW’s relative appeal. Stephens price-target update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $155.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $196.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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