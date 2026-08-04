Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,729,874 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 828,839 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 343,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,515,992 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 658,414 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,694,248 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 646,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,083,075 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 1,204,789 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.40 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kosmos Energy

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 85,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $176,166.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,678,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,589,988.15. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 45,980 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $94,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,935,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,590.50. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,580 shares of company stock valued at $689,275. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 6.3%

KOS opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $607.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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