Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Amprius Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 616,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 253,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 363,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $24.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,898,821.22. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,002,702.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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