Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 103,717 Shares of CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,758 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103,717 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of CNA Financial worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 142.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNA Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.3%

CNA stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. CNA Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $55.71.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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