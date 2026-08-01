Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 104,663 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,992 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 104,663 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of Blackbaud worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 589.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 197.49% and a net margin of 13.12%.The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $194,278.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,968,428.39. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

Further Reading

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