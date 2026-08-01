Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 164,546 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK - Free Report) by 2,228.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,930 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 164,546 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Weis Markets worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,212 shares of the company's stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 601.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter.

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Weis Markets Trading Down 0.4%

Weis Markets stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.45. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Waste Management NYSE: WM Turning Trash Into Cash

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Weis Markets's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Put Weis Markets NYSE: WMK Stock on Your Shopping List at These Levels

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Weis Markets from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Weis Markets has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc NYSE: WMK is a regional supermarket chain headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, operating more than 200 stores across the Mid-Atlantic and Eastern Seaboard. Founded in 1912 by Harry and Sigmund Weis as a small produce and egg business, the company has grown into a full-service grocer serving Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio. Weis Markets offers a broad selection of products including fresh produce, bakery, deli, dairy, meat and seafood, alongside grocery, general merchandise and prepared foods.

In addition to traditional grocery offerings, Weis Markets provides pharmacy services in many of its locations, as well as in-store fuel centers at select sites.

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