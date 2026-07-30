Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 31,507 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,846 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.76% of Polaris worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Polaris by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Polaris by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,938 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97, well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion and exceeded estimates. Utility off-road vehicles, stronger demand and market-share gains supported the quarter. Polaris Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97, well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 9.2% year over year to $2.02 billion and exceeded estimates. Utility off-road vehicles, stronger demand and market-share gains supported the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the prior analyst consensus near $1.81. Full-year revenue guidance of $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion was broadly in line with expectations, providing support for the company’s recovery outlook.

Management raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $3.00–$3.10, substantially above the prior analyst consensus near $1.81. Full-year revenue guidance of $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion was broadly in line with expectations, providing support for the company’s recovery outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts increased their price targets following the results: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75, Robert W. Baird to $72 and Wells Fargo to $70. However, all three firms retained neutral, sector-perform or equal-weight ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts increased their price targets following the results: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75, Robert W. Baird to $72 and Wells Fargo to $70. However, all three firms retained neutral, sector-perform or equal-weight ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Positive momentum screens identified Polaris as a fast-growing stock trading at a potentially attractive valuation, but the stock’s recent advance has prompted questions about how much of the recovery is already reflected in its price. Zacks Momentum Analysis

Positive momentum screens identified Polaris as a fast-growing stock trading at a potentially attractive valuation, but the stock’s recent advance has prompted questions about how much of the recovery is already reflected in its price. Negative Sentiment: A significant portion of the quarterly margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability. Ongoing tariff costs remain a headwind, while recreational demand is still volatile and future sales face a crucial demand test.

A significant portion of the quarterly margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, raising concerns about the sustainability of profitability. Ongoing tariff costs remain a headwind, while recreational demand is still volatile and future sales face a crucial demand test. Negative Sentiment: The combination of cautious analyst ratings, tariff uncertainty and concerns that the company may be roughly 10% overvalued after the earnings-driven rally likely contributed to the stock’s decline.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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