Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 945,823 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,540 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 945,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.13% of Savers Value Village worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savers Value Village by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,637 shares of the company's stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 2,266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SVV stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.23. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $403.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SVV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $419,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,419.04. The trade was a 46.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,793. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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