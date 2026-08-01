Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 481,377 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 180,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about ASE Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting ASE Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASE reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.29, exceeding the $0.23 analyst consensus. Consolidated revenue rose 26.7% year over year and 10.0% sequentially to NT$191.1 billion, supporting the view that demand remains strong across its semiconductor assembly and testing businesses. ASE Technology second-quarter financial results

ASE reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.29, exceeding the $0.23 analyst consensus. Consolidated revenue rose 26.7% year over year and 10.0% sequentially to NT$191.1 billion, supporting the view that demand remains strong across its semiconductor assembly and testing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI demand is driving expanded advanced-packaging and testing capacity. ASE expects fourth-quarter ATM gross margin to exceed 30% and is targeting a doubling of LEAP revenue in 2027, potentially improving the company’s growth and profitability profile. ASE signals margin and LEAP growth targets

Management said AI demand is driving expanded advanced-packaging and testing capacity. ASE expects fourth-quarter ATM gross margin to exceed 30% and is targeting a doubling of LEAP revenue in 2027, potentially improving the company’s growth and profitability profile. Positive Sentiment: ASE raised its 2026 capital-expenditure plan by $2 billion to approximately $10.5 billion because of strong customer demand. The investment is intended to increase AI-related capacity and could strengthen ASE’s competitive position in advanced packaging. ASE raises 2026 capital expenditure

ASE raised its 2026 capital-expenditure plan by $2 billion to approximately $10.5 billion because of strong customer demand. The investment is intended to increase AI-related capacity and could strengthen ASE’s competitive position in advanced packaging. Negative Sentiment: The larger investment program increases near-term capital requirements and execution risk. Investors will monitor whether AI-driven revenue growth and anticipated margin expansion are sufficient to offset higher spending and depreciation.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $35.08 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $45.51.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. ASE Technology's payout ratio is 36.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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