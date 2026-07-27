Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,112 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.74% of ACI Worldwide worth $72,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 122.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.00.

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ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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