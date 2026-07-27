Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995,044 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 534,905 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.41% of Gentex worth $65,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gentex by 14,398.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,726,057 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $179,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Gentex by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,144,881 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $73,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gentex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,828,120 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $419,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gentex by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,629,380 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $154,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,445 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 5,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $136,478.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Walker sold 5,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $136,478.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $556,230.90. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,693 shares of company stock valued at $385,194. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gentex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Trending Headlines about Gentex

Here are the key news stories impacting Gentex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Gentex Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Gentex reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, above the $0.50 consensus estimate, showing stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Gentex Warns China Sales Will Keep Falling Through 2027

The company reaffirmed its FY2026 and FY2027 outlook and guided revenue above consensus ranges, which suggests management remains confident in longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Gentex Corporation Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gentex’s earnings call transcript and earnings snapshots should provide more detail on margin trends, vehicle production assumptions, and management’s commentary, but they are not direct catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Gentex falls after Q2 revenue miss amid auto sales weakness

Revenue came in below expectations at $651.3 million versus $669.65 million expected, and the company said China sales are likely to keep declining through 2027, raising concerns about growth. Negative Sentiment: Broader auto-sales weakness and the revenue miss point to softer end-market demand, which is likely pressuring the stock despite the EPS beat.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gentex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation NASDAQ: GNTX is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company's primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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