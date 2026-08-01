Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 743.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of BILL worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BILL by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on BILL from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,518.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BILL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BILL wasn't on the list.

While BILL currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here