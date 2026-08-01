Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR - Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093,633 shares of the solar energy provider's stock after acquiring an additional 425,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.16% of XPLR Infrastructure worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XIFR. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPLR Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 0.5%

XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $13.25.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

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