Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,498 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 67,469 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.73% of Zumiez worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 64.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,312 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 110.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,576 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter worth $432,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,054.86. This trade represents a 35.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez Stock Down 0.7%

Zumiez stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $331.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.00. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.02 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Zumiez's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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