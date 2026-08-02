Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 466,546 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.04.

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Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q3 results: Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Starbucks Q3 profit beats on US turnaround, lifts full-year guidance

Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Starbucks Just Raised Starbucks’ Full-Year Profit Guidance

Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. We’re raising our price target on Starbucks after a home-run quarter

TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Starbucks is betting bubbles will give sales some sparkle

Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are limiting upside: After a substantial year-to-date advance and trading near its 52-week high, SBUX carries a price-to-earnings ratio above 60. Wolfe Research maintained a Hold rating, and BNP Paribas Exane kept an Underperform rating with a $92 target, warning that much of the recovery may already be priced in. Recent insider activity has also consisted of sales rather than purchases.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $679,033. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.25 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.53%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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