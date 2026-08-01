Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 364,333 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 364,333 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of Atour Lifestyle worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $407.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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