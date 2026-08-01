Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 38,214 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 38,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $311.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average is $397.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Phillip Securities reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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