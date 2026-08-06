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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 851,985 Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Inter & Co. Inc. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital sharply reduced its Inter & Co. position by selling 851,985 shares, a 78.4% decrease, leaving it with 234,218 shares valued at approximately $1.86 million.
  • Inter & Co. reported quarterly EPS of $0.19, slightly above the $0.18 consensus estimate, but revenue of $475.45 million fell short of expectations of $513.31 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $9.28 versus the stock’s recent price of $5.71, despite several target-price reductions and one downgrade to “neutral.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Inter & Co. Inc..

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,218 shares of the company's stock after selling 851,985 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 15,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,312 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company's stock.

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

INTR stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $475.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $513.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.40 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.28.

Read Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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