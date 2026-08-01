Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 945,083 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 945,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Alignment Healthcare worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 232.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,110 shares of the company's stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 2,316,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company's stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 2,294,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,203,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.34 billion surpassed estimates of $1.31 billion. Revenue increased 31.6% year over year, and net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as Medicare Advantage care costs improved. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance is improving: The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Alignment Healthcare Turns Profit

The company said it surpassed the high end of its guidance across key metrics, reflecting stronger membership growth, revenue, and profitability compared with the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance remained broadly in line: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was approximately $5.2 billion, and third-quarter revenue guidance was approximately $1.3 billion, generally matching analyst expectations. The lack of a material forecast increase may have limited the earnings-driven upside. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations: Frank R. Cruz, Block & Leviton, Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg, and Pomerantz publicized inquiries into possible securities-law violations and alleged financial manipulation. The investigations follow an earlier sharp drop in ALHC shares and could create legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty regarding the company’s disclosures. The allegations have not been proven. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alignment Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 20.2%

Shares of ALHC opened at $14.85 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Alignment Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 998,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,070,901.17. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $713,986.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 331,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,588,555. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alignment Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alignment Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Alignment Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here