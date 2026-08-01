Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $11.01 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,936 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,013,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of lululemon athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $104.44 and a 12 month high of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Report on lululemon athletica

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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